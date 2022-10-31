T.N. police to grant conditional permission for RSS march

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: AFP

The Tamil Nadu police will grant conditional permission to the proposed route march and public meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on November 6, 2022, across the State.

In a note to Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said police officers should take into account the prevailing law and order situation, traffic scenario and safety of the participants (of the rally) as well as of the public and grant permission to the event with necessary conditions.

The State police had earlier rejected permission for the RSS route march and public meeting planned at over 50 places on October 2, 2022, even as the Madras High Court granted approval following which the RSS moved a contempt petition.

Citing incidents of violence in different districts following the raids on the premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders/activists by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the police said that the situation was not conducive to conduct a route march and a public meeting, and filed a petition before the court to review its September 22 order.

Accepting the reasons given by the police, who had also cited seven intelligence reports that perceived possible communal tension in the wake of the raids by the central agency on PFI, the court had directed the police to grant permission for the route march and public meeting on November 6, 2022.