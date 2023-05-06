TN police to explain why they didn’t prevent murder of Tillu Tajpuriya

May 06, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

At least six personnel of the Tamil Nadu police, who were present in the vicinity of the attack on gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in a high-security block of Tihar Jail in New Delhi early on May 2, have been asked to explain why they had failed to intervene and restrain the prisoners from committing the murder.

Police sources said the VIIIth battalion of the Tamil Nadu police stationed at New Delhi provides external security to the Tihar Jail and guards the high-security blocks therein. Around 6.10 a.m. on Tuesday, when some inmates, alleged to be members of the rival Gogi gang, climbed down from the first floor of the complex, using bed sheets, to attack Tillu Tajpuriya with crude weapons, six police personnel were present at the scene. The sensational murder was captured on CCTV.

However, the police personnel claimed they were carrying lathis and could not intervene as the accused inmates were in possession of knives and grill rods. “Though it is not the mandate of the Tamil Nadu police to deal with prisoners in any manner and their duties are confined to preventing external aggression, they were expected to stop a crime happening right in front of their eyes,” a senior police officer said.

Confirming to The Hindu that an explanation had been called for from the six police personnel, Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said they (the police personnel) were expected to act when a cognizable offence was taking place right in front of their eyes.

“It appears that the six police personnel were in the vicinity when the attack occurred. The police are not permitted to carry weapons in the high-security prison area. Also, they usually don’t deal with scuffles among inmates. But, in this case, they being members of the police force should have stopped the attack. We have called for their explanation on the charges of inaction and failure to discharge official duties,” Mr. Babu said.