T.N. police to conduct competitions to create awareness about menace of drugs

March 04, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Enforcement Bureau of Tamil Nadu Police has announced contests to create awareness among young people about the menace of drug.

This is part of the Bureau’s all-out effort in its fight against drugs. In addition to enforcement action against drug peddlers resulting in high seizures, efforts are also being made to create awareness and reduce demand.

The Enforcement Bureau also launched a concerted drive on August 11 last year, and a mass anti-drug pledge was organised throughout the State. More than 74 lakh students participated in this pledge administered by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

About 14,000 Anti-Drug Clubs have been set up in educational institutions, to conduct regular awareness programs. Social Media handles of the Enforcement Bureau on Facebook (Drive Against Drugs - DAD), Twitter (@drugfreetn) and Instagram (enforcementbureautn) have put up creative reels, memes and messages to create awareness amongst the public, especially youngsters.

The Enforcement Bureau has now announced various awareness contests such as ‘Gaana’, ‘Reels’ and ‘Remix’ to actively involve the public in its efforts to create awareness. The theme of the entries is to be anti-drug abuse.

Members of the public are requested to send their entries for Gaana, Reels and Remix contests to the email address: nibcidcyber@gmail.com. The three winners in each competition will be given cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹20,000 and ₹15,000. All valid entries will be given a certificate of participation and appreciation.

The last date for entries is March 15. Further details regarding the competition are available on the social media handles of the Enforcement Bureau.