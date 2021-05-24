TN police tighten curbs at inter-state borders, strictly enforce lockdown

CUDDALORE

24 May 2021 14:30 IST

The inter-state borders with the Union Territory of Puducherry have been sealed and only government servants and those with medical emergencies would be allowed entry

The Cuddalore district police have tightened curbs at inter-state borders and deployed about 1,500 police personnel as part of enforcing the intense COVID-19 lockdown that came into force on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, M. Sree Abhinav said that nobody would be allowed to come out of their jurisdictional police station limits except for medical emergencies.

Police said that patrolling units had been deployed across the district for strict enforcement of the protocol.

Strict action will be taken against those loitering outside without valid reasons, and their vehicles will be seized.

However, people travelling to attend weddings and funerals of close relatives would be permitted on production of e-registration.