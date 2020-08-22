TN police suspends constable for sharing murder suspect’s funeral photo in Facebook

The body of Durai Muthu was taken in a procession by his relatives and friends and buried with a machete.

The Tamil Nadu police on Friday placed under suspension a Police Constable for sharing the funeral procession photo of Durai Muthu, the suspect who hurled a bomb killing Police Constable Subramanian in Thoothukudi district on August 18, in his Facebook account.

An enquiry into grave charges has been initiated against R. Sudalaimuthu, the suspended Police Constable, attached to the Armed Reserve unit of Tirunelveli city police. “It is necessary in the public interest to place him under suspension from service pending enquiry,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on Saturday.

Subramanian, who was part of a special team that tried to apprehend Durai Muthu and his associates in Alwarthirunagari police station limits in Thoothukudi district, died on the spot when the alleged gangster hurled a country made bomb. The suspect also suffered grievous injuries in the explosion and succumbed.

The body of Durai Muthu was taken in a procession by his relatives and friends and buried with a machete. The video went viral in social media among members of a particular community. On reports that Sudalaimuthu had shared a photo of the funeral in his Facebook account, an enquiry was initiated under the provisions of Rule 3(e) 1(I) of the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (D&A) Rules, 1955.

"The sharing of the murder suspect’s funeral photo in Facebook is in clear violation of the conduct rules. Sudalaimuthu has been suspended and directed to remain in headquarters (Tirunelveli) till the completion of the enquiry," the officer said.

Another video of Durai Muthu practising use of a live country bomb in an open field also went viral in the social media. Investigation was on to ascertain the source of the video to initiate appropriate action, sources in the police headquarters in Chennai said.