T.N. police sub-inspector in Cuddalore dies of heart attack while on duty

January 25, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The 58-year-old, who was with the Chidambaram Town police station, had completed a stint of night patrolling duty and had come back to the station early on January 25 morning, when he collapsed

The Hindu Bureau

V. Mahendran is survived by his wife and two daughters | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 58-year-old sub-inspector of police attached to the Chidambaram Town police station in Cuddalore district, died due to heart attack while on duty on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased, V. Mahendran, a resident of Manalur in Chidambaram taluk, belonged to the 1986 batch. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Mahendran was initially working at the Killai police station near Chidambaram and was posted on deputation to the Chidambaram police station recently. He was on night patrolling duty, and when he returned to the police station in the early hours of Wednesday, he complained of uneasiness and fainted on the premises.

Police personnel at the station immediately rushed him to the Government Cuddalore Medical College (erstwhile Rajah Muthiah Institute of Health Sciences) in Chidamabram where doctors declared him brought dead.

