HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

T.N. police sub-inspector in Cuddalore dies of heart attack while on duty

The 58-year-old, who was with the Chidambaram Town police station, had completed a stint of night patrolling duty and had come back to the station early on January 25 morning, when he collapsed

January 25, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
V. Mahendran is survived by his wife and two daughters

V. Mahendran is survived by his wife and two daughters | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 58-year-old sub-inspector of police attached to the Chidambaram Town police station in Cuddalore district, died due to heart attack while on duty on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased, V. Mahendran, a resident of Manalur in Chidambaram taluk, belonged to the 1986 batch. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Mahendran was initially working at the Killai police station near Chidambaram and was posted on deputation to the Chidambaram police station recently. He was on night patrolling duty, and when he returned to the police station in the early hours of Wednesday, he complained of uneasiness and fainted on the premises.

Police personnel at the station immediately rushed him to the Government Cuddalore Medical College (erstwhile Rajah Muthiah Institute of Health Sciences) in Chidamabram where doctors declared him brought dead.

Related Topics

police / heart disease / death / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.