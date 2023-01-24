ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. police sub-inspector found dead at home in Villupuram district

January 24, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - VILLUPURAM

Police believe the 58-year-old, who was posted at the Thiyagadurgam police station, died by suicide

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old sub-inspector of police, posted at the Thiyagadurgam police station in Kallakurichi district, allegedly died by suicide at his house in Kaveripakkam, near Tindivanam in Villupuram district on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Murugan. The incident took place around 2.30 a.m.

Family members rushed him to the Tindivanam General Hospital where he was declared dead. The sub-inspector was from Gingee and resided in Tindivanam with his family. Further investigations are on, police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US