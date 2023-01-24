HamberMenu
T.N. police sub-inspector found dead at home in Villupuram district

Police believe the 58-year-old, who was posted at the Thiyagadurgam police station, died by suicide

January 24, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old sub-inspector of police, posted at the Thiyagadurgam police station in Kallakurichi district, allegedly died by suicide at his house in Kaveripakkam, near Tindivanam in Villupuram district on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Murugan. The incident took place around 2.30 a.m.

Family members rushed him to the Tindivanam General Hospital where he was declared dead. The sub-inspector was from Gingee and resided in Tindivanam with his family. Further investigations are on, police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

