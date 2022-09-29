T.N. police rejects permission for RSS route march

Cites intelligence alerts on possible communal violence following ban on PFI

The Tamil Nadu police has rejected permission for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct a route march followed by a public meeting across the State on October 2.

Referring to the incidents of violence that followed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids on the premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders/activists resulting in the arrest of 11 suspects in the State, sources in the police headquarters said on Thursday, the situation was not conducive to permit the route march and public meeting.

Intelligence alerts

Central and State intelligence agencies had issued alerts that following the ban on PFI and its associates/affiliates/fronts under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, imposed by the Union Government, there was a possibility that some anti-social elements could resort to protests and activities that might disrupt peace and cause harm to public life/property.

The police also referred to the incidents of Molotov Cocktail attacks on the houses/offices of members belonging to the organisation, stone pelting on buses and agitations to condemn the NIA raids on PFI leaders. 19 cases were registered in connection with the attacks using bottles filled with kerosene/petrol and 24 suspects arrested by the police. 16 others were taken into custody on charges of causing damage to public property.

Heightened security

Intensified vehicle checks and heightened security arrangements were in place in all cities and districts as part of the precautionary measures. Since there were intelligence inputs that some anti-social elements had conspired to fan communal passions to instigate clashes between members of different religions, police were engaged in elaborate security arrangements round-the-clock, the sources quoted the police as saying in the order rejecting the permission.

In a bid to prevent any untoward incidents, the police had decided that no organisation should be permitted to conduct agitations, processions, public meetings etc on October 2, 2022. A petition was filed in the Madras High Court seeking to review its order issued on September 22, 2022, police said in the order.