T.N. police launch enquiry into video of Revenue Department official threatening neighbour with sickle, in Kallakurichi

May 03, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi police have launched an enquiry into a video doing the rounds on social media platforms, of a T.N. Revenue Department official brandishing a sickle and arguing with his neighbour over the latter’s pet dog barking continuously.

The incident was reported at Mariamman Kovil Street in Kallakurichi on April 29, 2024.

Police said the pet dog, belonging to a resident, Kolanjiappan, had begun barking at a few stray dogs, outside his house. Kolanjiappan’s neighbour Silambarasan, a Zonal Deputy Tahsildar allegedly picked up a quarrel over the dog’s continuous barking. In the video, he was seen rushing out of his house brandishing a sickle in his hand. The official was seen shouting in front of his neighbour’s house, following which he was pacified by neighbours and family members.

A senior police officer said the two families had a feud over the dog barking continuously. The dog had also reportedly bitten Mr. Silambarasan’s children and he had warned his neighbour in the past. “We have received a complaint and are enquiring into it,” he said.