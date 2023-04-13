T.N. police grants permission for RSS route marches at 45 places on April 16

April 13, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Police, on April 13, 2023, has permitted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) to conduct route marches at 45 places on April 16, 2023 (Sunday) across the state. This comes two days after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by the Tamil Nadu government against Madras High Court orders allowing the rallies.

A senior police officer said, “We have granted permission as per the order of apex court with relevant terms and conditions. We will ensure necessary police bandobust.”

Earlier on April 11, the Supreme Court dismissed Tamil Nadu government’s appeal against Madras High Court order allowing RSS marches in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government had filed a special leave petition (SLP) against a September 22, 2022 order of the single judge of the Madras High Court allowing the RSS to conduct route marches on October 2, 2022.

During the hearing of the SLP, Tamil Nadu had argued that the RSS cannot seek a carte blanche in conducting the marches. It said conducting route march through certain communally-sensitive areas in the state would prove to be detrimental to law and order.

It had named the presence of the banned Popular Front of India in Tamil Nadu, and said there were intelligence reports of threats and even possible attack on RSS route marches in some areas. The state government said it had the authority to reasonably restrict freedom in public interest to maintain law and order.

The RSS had however countered that the State cannot stop an organisation from holding peaceful marches because of apprehensions about a banned outfit.