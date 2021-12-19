TN police bust two spurious liquor blending units

Spurious liquor bottles seized by the Enforcement Wing of the Tamil Nadu police in Chengalpet district on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement.

CHENNAI

19 December 2021 13:52 IST

Hundreds of liquor bottles with fake labels, holograms seized.

The Enforcement Wing of the Tamil Nadu police on Saturday unearthed two spurious liquor manufacturing units and seized a large quantity of liquor bottles with fake labels, holograms and other machinery in Chengalpet district.

Acting on the instructions of Additional Director-General of Police (Enforcement) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, a team of the Central Intelligence Unit, Villupuram Zone Team, which was following a specific input, detected a spurious liquor blending unit at Sathurangapattinam.

Besides seizing ingredients used in the making of liquor and other materials like bottles, labels etc, the team also took possession of a car and motorcycle. Two persons Manikandan (42) of Kumarapakkam and Jayalakshmi (40) of Thirukazhukundram were arrested during the searches.

Based on the input shared by Manikandan, the team detected another spurious liquor blending at Poonthandalam and arrested Sathish (29) of Sathurangapattinam.

The Superintendent of Police, Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Central Intelligence Unit, North Zone, rushed to the spot to collect the information on the source of the contraband.

The Mammalapuram (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) police have registered a case.