TN police book over 4.74 lakh people for not wearing masks

The police have intensified their drive against people violating COVID-19 safety regulations

Over 4.74 lakh cases were booked against people who failed to wear masks across the State, from April 8 onwards, said police.

After the polling in the Assembly elections concluded, the police along with other authorities intensified their drive against people who failed to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks or maintenance of physical distancing in public places . All wings of the police force are conducting the drive against the violators of COVID-19 norms by booking cases and imposing fines from April 8.

Until Tuesday, 4,74,664 cases were booked against people who were found not wearing masks in public places. Of these, 14,611 cases were booked in Chennai city. As many as 14, 819 cases were booked against violators who failed to adhere to physical distancing in public places across the State.