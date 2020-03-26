TN Police book 1,252 cases for violation of prohibitory order

Tamil Nadu police have booked over 1,252 cases so far against people who ventured out from their houses and violated prohibitory orders.

The City Police Commissioners / District SPs have issued orders prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting congregation of more than five persons in public places.

The orders were passed in adherence to the government guidelines through Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday to put in place strict measures of isolation and personal distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Over 1,252 cases have been booked so far against the persons who ventured out in violation of prohibitory orders from Tuesday.

As many as 16 persons were booked for circulating fake news over social media networks and six more also booked for violating home quarantine, the TN police said, in a statement.