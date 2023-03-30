T.N. plans year-long celebrations to observe Vaikom Satyagraha centenary

March 30, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

On the beginning of the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that his government was planning a year-long celebration of the movement that was launched to end caste discrimination in a temple in colonial Kerala.

Making a suo motu statement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Mr. Stalin announced that a ‘Vaikom Award’ would awarded to eminent personalities or organisations that worked for the welfare of the oppressed sections beyond State borders. It would be awarded on Periyar’s birth anniversary on September 17, which is also being observed as the Day of Social Justice by the Tamil Nadu government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TN Assembly | Video Credit: ANI

Late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy from Tamil Nadu was among the leaders who took part in the movement and went on to earn the title ‘Vaikom Veerar’. The TN government would also take steps towards issuing a commemorative stamp to mark the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha.

T.N., Kerala CMs to jointly take part in function

Besides CM M.K. Stalin taking part in the Kerala government’s function on April 1, the T.N. and Kerala Chief Ministers will jointly take part in a major function on November 29 as part of the centenary celebrations. The memorial for Periyar at Vaikom in Kerala would be renovated at a cost of ₹8.14 crore and efforts would be taken to set up a memorial at Aruvikutti, where Periyar was held in jail for the first time, Mr. Stalin said.

Researcher Pazha. Adhiyaman’s book titled ‘Vaikom Protest’ in Tamil would be translated into Malayalam. It would also be published in Telugu, Kannada and English. Competitions would be held among school and college students in T.N. universities and colleges over Vaikom Satygraha. A book on the movement would be published by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

During his speech, Mr. Stalin underlined the significance of the Vaikom Satyagraha in 1924-25, in India’s history of reforms, the impactful participation of Periyar in the movement (as then regional leader of the Congress party) sand further recalled how Periyar’s thoughts had shaped the contours of the DMK’s objectives.

“Periyar is not only for Tamil and Tamil Nadu. His thoughts and actions proved that he was beyond languages and international boundaries. Self-respect, rationalism, equity and social justice are universal philosophies. His thoughts form the base for yesterday’s rebellions, today’s efforts and tomorrow’s development,” Mr. Stalin said.

Ministers E.V. Velu and M.P. Saminathan, AIADMK’s P. Dhanapal, Congress’ K. Selvaperunthagai, PMK’s G.K. Mani, BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran, VCK’s M. Sinthanai Selvan, CPI(M)‘s V.P. Nagaimaali, CPI’s T. Ramachandran and legislators T. Sadhan Thirumalaikumar, P. Abdul Samad, E.R. Eswaran and T. Velmurugan spoke, welcoming the announcement.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam also welcomed the announcement.