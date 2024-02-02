ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. plans to make its own zari raw material, aims to help weavers of Kancheepuram silk saris

February 02, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

At present, silk thread coated with silver, which is the zari raw material, is obtained from other States; making it within the State would help bring down the price, said K. Vivekanandan, T.N. Handloom Commissioner

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Almost 3,000 marcs of zari are made every month in Tamil Nadu, with each marc weighing 242 grams. Zaris are required in the making of silk saris. File photograph

Tamil Nadu plans to produce raw materials required to make zaris, K. Vivekanandan, Handloom Commissioner, told The Hindu in Coimbatore on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Mr. Vivekanandan said that of the 1,100 cooperative societies in the State, 90 are engaged in the production of silk sarees. These require pure zaris. At present, silk thread coated with silver is purchased from other States, and gold coating is added at the Department of Textiles and Handlooms’ facility in Kancheepuram.

ALSO READ
The Kanjeevaram legacy

“We make almost 3,000 marcs of zari a month, with each marc weighing 242 grams,” he said. For this, about 400 kg of silver threads are purchased every month from other States. The sale value of the zaris is ₹19,500 per marc. If the raw materials are made in Tamil Nadu however, the weavers will get the zari at relatively lower costs, and thus earn more.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Textiles and Handlooms plans to involve students pursuing textile engineering or technology courses and elicit ideas from them on the making of silver-coated silk threads in Tamil Nadu, he said. This will be facilitated under the Naan Mudhalvan Niral Thiruvizha, a hackathon for engineering students across the State being held by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

The hackathon will revolve around 10 selected themes that encompass a wide range of challenges faced by government departments. The themes include Agritech and Food Technology, Clean and Green Technology, Waste Management, Water and Soil Conservation, Education 4.0, Renewable and Sustainable Energy, Smart Town/City, Health/Med – Tech, Industry 4.0 and Heritage and Culture. The Department of Textiles and Handlooms plans to have the zari work as a challenge under the Heritage and Culture theme, he said.

“If the students come up with a solution, the silver threads will be made in Kancheepuram at the government facility,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US