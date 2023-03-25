HamberMenu
T.N. plans structural reforms of Civil Supplies Corporation

The plan is aimed at improving efficiency in operations, and in the fiscal sustainability of the Corporation, which, at present, has the highest loan outstanding, as guaranteed by the State, for any government company

March 25, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

Concerned over the growing outstanding borrowings of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), the State government has decided to frame a comprehensive long-term plan of structural reforms.

The plan is aimed at improving efficiency in operations, and in the fiscal sustainability of the TNCSC. This has been incorporated into the budget, presented to the Assembly early this week. 

As of now, the Corporation’s loan outstanding, as guaranteed by the State government, is ₹19,500 crore, which is the highest for any government company, accounting for nearly 80% of the guaranteed loans. Last year, the figure was ₹17,500 crore. No budgetary support is made for such a guarantee. Yet, the government is of the view that by bringing in greater operational efficiency, the need for borrowings can be reduced.

There is also an idea, of requiring rice mills to lift paddy from direct purchase centres (DPC) instead of the existing arrangement of paddy being taken  from DPCs to godowns and eventually, mills.

Also, once the portal of  ‘GRAINS’ (Grower Online Registration of Agriculture Input System) is put in operation, the government hopes to plug loopholes effectively in the present system as the portal will help easy identification of genuine beneficiaries, farmers, for a number of schemes, while weeding out intermediaries and traders, who are getting benefitted disproportionately at the cost of agriculturists.

