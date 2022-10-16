T.N. people will never accept Hindi imposition: Udhayanidhi

‘DMK has always opposed Hindi imposition as it is one of its primary principles’

‘DMK has always opposed Hindi imposition as it is one of its primary principles’

DMK MLA and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said the only response from Tamil Nadu to the Centre that sought to impose Hindi was: “Get lost. We do not know Hindi (Hindi Theiryathu Poda).” Addressing a demonstration organised by the students and youth wing of the DMK against Hindi imposition, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should not think that Tamil Nadu was ruled by the AIADMK government and the Chief Minister was neither Edappadi K. Palaniswami nor O. Panneerselvam.

“It is ruled by Muthuvelar Karunanidhi Stalin. I would like to refer to the Centre only as a Union since it alone would make them angry,” he quipped. Mr. Udhayanidhi said people of Tamil Nadu would never accept Hindi imposition and it would be the beginning for the campaign during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “People of Tamil Nadu would chase away the fascist BJP, as they did in the 2019 polls,” he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said the students and youth wing had organised demonstration since the DMK was in power. “Whether it will turn into large scale protests is in your hands. The DMK came to power by mobilising people against the imposition of Hindi,” he said.

Reiterating that the DMK had always opposed Hindi as it was one of its primary principles, he said the party, following the principles of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar had never compromised on the rights of the State.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said the DMK had organised three “language wars” and the third war was spearheaded by the students’ wing of the party. “In the last four years, the students and youth wing have organised a lot of protests and achieved success. We will also win the war against Hindi,” he said.

He said what happened on Saturday was the first phase of the struggle. “If you persist with imposition of Hindi, we will get permission from our leader and organise protests in front of your office,” he further said.

Pointing out that even West Bengal witnessed a protest against imposition of Hindi, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the protestors had carried the portraits of Anna and Kalaignar.