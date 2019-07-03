T.N. opposes three-language formula

The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the three-language formula proposed by the Centre in the draft National Education Policy.

The government was determined to continue implementing the two-language formula comprising Tamil and English, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, Mr. Sengottaiyan said while replying to DMK legislator N. Suresh Rajan (Nagercoil), who raised the issue during the debate on the demands for grants for the School Education Department.

“In line with the policy decisions taken since C.N. Annadurai’s time in office, the Tamil Nadu government has been implementing the two-language formula since 1968,” the Minister said. In 1968, the Assembly passed resolutions against the three-language formula in the wake of anti-Hindi agitations in the State, and has been implementing the two-language formula ever since.

Separately, accepting a suggestion by DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu (Tiruchuli), Minister for Tamil Official Language K. Pandiarajan said the State government would insist that the Centre make Tamil the administrative language in Central government offices.

Referring to a recent circular of Southern Railways (since revoked) mandating the use of Hindi and English for official purposes, Mr. Thennarasu said it was withdrawn only after protests by DMK leaders. Tamil should be made the administrative language in Central government offices in T.N., in line with States like Maharashtra, where Marathi was the administrative language in such offices, he said.

Mr. Pandiarajan said the State government was taking steps to get funds to the tune of ₹50 crore from the Centre for promoting Tamil, along the lines of efforts being made by organisations like the Hindi Prachar Sabha.

Replying to AIADMK legislator S. Semmalai (Mettur) during Question Hour, Mr. Pandiarajan said the coining of new words in Tamil was being undertaken. Over four lakh Tamil words have been identified by language experts. Mr. Semmalai pointed out that many technical terms still did not have Tamil equivalents. For instance, while kurunthagadu was used to describe a Compact Disc, there was no Tamil word for a pen drive, he said.

Free laptops

The government will ensure that free laptops are provided to students who passed out from government and government-aided schools in the last two years, Mr. Sengottaiyan said.

These students weren’t given laptops during the past two years due to a court case, he added.