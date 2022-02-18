T.N. opposes Kerala’s proposal for new Mullaiperiyar dam

The announcement is in contempt of SC verdict, says Duraimurugan

Strongly opposing the Kerala government’s announcement in the Assembly of its proposal to build a new dam in place of the existing dam at Mullaiperiyar, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said on Friday that Tamil Nadu would oppose it in every way.

In a statement, Mr. Duraimurugan cited media reports on the Kerala Governor’s speech and said it was in contempt of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on May 7, 2014. The judgment said the dam was strong. “There is no need for a new dam. It has clearly said the Kerala government cannot force a new dam on the Tamil Nadu government.”

Mr. Duraimurugan said the “arbitrary” announcement was unacceptable. “The Tamil Nadu government will oppose it. It will not give up the State’s rights under any circumstances.”

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam expressed shock over the announcement and urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to protect the State’s interest. “The Kerala government has created several disturbances in Mullaiperiyar over the past nine months since the DMK came to power,” he said, pointing to instances of “violations” by Kerala. The former Chief Minister said the DMK had not strongly opposed them.

Recalling the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s letter thanking his Kerala counterpart for granting permission to cut trees for strengthening the dam, he said, “It is not known whether or not he questioned why the permission was revoked later or why the officer concerned was placed under suspension.”

“Emboldened by the DMK government’s soft approach,” the Kerala Governor announced the proposal for constructing a new dam and it amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court verdict.