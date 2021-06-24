T.N. opposes draft Indian Ports Bill 2021

CHENNAI

24 June 2021 22:55 IST

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V.Velu on Thursday expressed the Tamil Nadu government’s opposition to the move to dilute the powers of the State government as regards the minor ports in the proposed Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021.

Addressing the 18th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) held through video conferencing, he urged the Centre to ensure that the present system with regard to powers of the State governments in matters relating to minor ports not be disturbed in any manner.

He urged the Central government to take up the Sethusamudram Ship Canal project at the earliest and consider the master plan for the development of the VOC Port in Thoothukudi as a transhipment hub.

He also thanked the Union government for taking up the developmental works with financial support through Sagarmala / Coastal Berth Scheme for Cuddalore and Kanniyakumari ports.