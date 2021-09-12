‘T.N. ophthalmologists handled mucormycosis well’

CHENNAI

12 September 2021 00:22 IST

There were challenges in procuring the drugs in the initial days, says Radhakrishnan

Despite several challenges, the ophthalmologists in Tamil Nadu handled the recent outbreak of mucormycosis very well, said Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department J. Radhakrishnan here on Saturday.

Talking at “Madras ICON 2021,” the 68th annual conference of Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association (TNOA), he said that although there were challenges initially in sourcing adequate quantities of liposomal amphotericin, the primary drug used in the treatment of mucormycosis, the doctors treated the patients with available resources.

Mohan Rajan, chairman and managing director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, took charge as the president of the association on Saturday. Elaborating on his vision for TNOA, he said the areas he would be focussing on include regular knowledge sharing, multi-centre studies, research publications, strengthening of district associations, tele-ophthalmology and use of artificial intelligence and steps to build a headquarters for the association.

V. Thangavelu, outgoing president, spoke on the work done by TNOA during the time of COVID-19.

V. Madhavan, honorary secretary of TNOA, presented the annual report.

TNOA awards presented

V. Panneerselvam was presented the TNOA Dr. Joseph Gnanadickam Gold Medal Memorial Oration Award, Madhavan Natarajan was presented the TNOA Dr. G. Venkataswamy Community Ophthalmology Oration Award, and A. Parasuraman was presented the TNOA Lifetime Achievement Award for 2020 at the function.

V. Arulmozhi Varman, who was the organising secretary of the “Madras ICON 2021”, said the three-day conference was organised for the first time in TNOA’s history as a hybrid conference with both virtual and physical participation. With the impressive turnout and feedback, he said that such hybrid conferences may be the way forward.