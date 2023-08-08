HamberMenu
TN Ophthalmic Association gets new president

August 08, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

T. Nirmal Fredrick has been elected as the President of the Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association. The association is celebrating its platinum jubilee. Dr. Nirmal is the managing director of Nirmal’s Eye Hospital in Chennai.  

Dr. Nirmal has presented over 65 scientific papers at national and regional ophthalmic conferences. He has been a principal assessor at the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH). He has been the chairman of Insurance IMA Tamil Nadu besides Quality Council of India.  

Dr. Nirmal said he was deeply honoured by the selection. “TNOA is resolutely committed to achieving continuous growth, unwavering quality and excellence in eye care,” he said.  

The association is poised to spearhead awareness campaigns. The association will focus on diabetic eye complications, bolstering awreness, early detection and effective management of diabetic eye conditions.  

The association has been proactive in advocating road safety. It has proposed mandatory eye screenings for commercial vehicle drivers to governmental bodies, a release added. 

