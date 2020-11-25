T.N. Open varsity launcheslearner support centres

CHENNAI

25 November 2020 01:59 IST

‘All programmes recognised by UGC’

The Tamil Nadu Open University has launched learner support centres and exam centres in 91 government arts and science colleges. Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan had announced the programme in the budget session of the Legislative Assembly earlier this year.

The university offers 16 short-term courses, 24 certificate courses, four diploma, 14 vocational diploma and two advanced diploma programmes for which students can apply online. Mr. Anbalagan said the university was working towards equipping aspirants to meet the societal challenges and upgrade their knowledge through higher education under the open and distance learning mode.

All the 42 undergraduate and 38 postgraduate programmes offered by the university are recognised by the University Grants Commission, the Minister said. The Higher Education Department also recognises the degrees offered by the university through formal stream. Students who have completed their course are eligible for government employment. Mr. Anbalagan said candidates who could not get admission in a subject of their interest in college and those who had joined colleges as regular students could also join the skill oriented programme.

Advertising

Advertising

TNOU would provide them a certificate on completion of the programme.

University Vice-Chancellor and senior officials of the institution, Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education were present at the event.