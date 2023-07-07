T.N. Open University exams from Aug. 5 to Oct. 8

July 07, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Open University will conduct the July 2023 term end examinations from August 5 to October 8 on all Saturdays and Sundays (except government holidays) in the designated examination centres in all districts in the State.

The timetable for the exams has been published on the TNOU website www.tnou.ac.in . Hall tickets would be issued through a website a week before the examinations begin. A separate hall ticket will be issued for practical examinations.

If any government examination falls on the scheduled date of TNOU’s term end examinations, then the candidate must submit a request with proof immediately after the announcement of the government examination well in advance to enable the institution conduct separate examinations on any working day on the university premises.

Delayed requests from candidates would not be entertained, S. Balasubramanian, Registrar (full additional charge), has said.