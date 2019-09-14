TN officials to learn highway safety skills from Australia

Tamil Nadu has sent a team of senior bureaucrats to Australia to understand highway safety using Safe System Solution and emulate the best practices back home.

A team comprising S.K. Prabhakar, Principal Secretary (Highways & Minor Ports), Beela Rajesh, Secretary to Government (Health & Family Welfare), A. Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and A. Arun Thamburaj, Project Director, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project left for Melbourne on Saturday to participate in six-day workshop commencing ‪on September ‬16. The programme is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the State Government with VicRoads and Highways Department, Australia, official sources said.