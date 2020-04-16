T.N. officials to keep an eye on migrant labourers after Bandra incident

In the wake of Tuesday’s incident, in which hundreds of migrant labourers landed at the Bandra railway station in Mumbai, the Tamil Nadu government has instructed officials to remain vigilant.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam has issued a communication to all District Collectors directing them to remain vigilant against any mass movement of migrant labourers towards any transport terminus.

A senior government official said: “The District Collectors have been asked to ensure that the migrant labourers remained wherever they are presently. And any of their movement should be stopped then and there.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a video conference meeting with District Collectors on Thursday.

The CM is expected to take stock of the situation after the extension of lockdown in all parts of the State.

Meanwhile, the State issued a G.O. formally extending the lockdown in the State from April 30 to May 3.