T.N. notifies rules for electric fences, aims to protect wild animals and save crops from damage

July 06, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, July 3, 2023, notified the Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023, to protect wildlife from getting electrocuted by high-voltage electric fences and also to prevent damage to agricultural produce by wildlife in forests adjoining farms.

The rules will be applicable only within 5 kilometers from notified Reserve Forests areas. The rules includes provisions such as mandatory permission to erect power fences including solar ones, and the registration of already-erected power fences.

“All companies in business of erecting power fences are now mandated to comply with BIS standard viz., BIS-302-2-76 (India) Norms,” said a press release issued by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure compliance, the government has ordered that a joint team of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and Forest Department take up field-level inspections once a fortnight and document details.

Owners of properties that have existing power fences shall apply within 60 days from the date of publication of these rules to the District Forest Officer (DFO) to obtain a registration certificate, the rules stated. The DFO, along with TNEB officials, are to inspect the site and verify conformity to the rules. Once permission is given, the owner must set up the power fence within 90 days.

Shankar Prakash, a conservation criminology researcher, said there was already a visible lack of coordination between the two departments. Tangedco (T.N. Generation and Distribution Corporation of the TNEB) is already struggling to attend to its own responsibilities because of its heavy workload, he said. “If we have a dedicated task force involving officials from both the departments it will help facilitate enforcement of these rules,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.