T.N. notifies reservation scheme for rural local bodies in 9 districts

CHENNAI

07 September 2021 00:51 IST

Parties against extension of polling time till 7 p.m

In a key step towards conduct of poll for rural local bodies in nine newly reconstituted districts in Tamil Nadu, the State Government on Monday notified in the gazette detailing the reservation of seats for the post of Chairpersons of District Panchayats and Panchayat Unions in these districts.

Rural local body election was not conducted in the districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, which were bifurcated / created during the erstwhile regime on the directions of the Supreme Court. Recently, the Apex Court had set September 15 as the deadline for completing civic elections in these districts. [It is likely that the elections could be postponed.]

As per the notification, while the post of Chairperson in the District Panchayats of Chengalpattu and Kallakurichi have been reserved for the Scheduled Castes, the post in Tenkasi and Ranipet have been reserved for Women (General). The remaining districts have been notified as ‘General’.

Earlier on Monday, the State Election Commission had convened a meeting of representatives of recognised political parties in the State to discuss about the rural civic polls in these districts and said it would announce the dates of the polls soon. The party representatives urged the SEC to not extend the timing for voting.

Most of the political parties said polling should be completed either by 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., the additional hour due to Covid-19 protocols. The SEC had proposed to hold the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Former fisheries minister and AIADMK representative D. Jayakumar said the AIADMK had objected to the timings being extended till 7 p.m. “In the last one hour, in these type of elections, there are possibilities of violence and untoward incidents.” he said. BJP representative Karate R. Thiagarajan said the party too made a similar demand.

DMK representative Girirajan said the party had sought more polling booths and necessary security arrangements in constituencies that are identified as volatile.

TNCC representative Dhamodharan said the party had sought more polling booths and Covid-19 protocols to be followed strictly. Veerapandian of CPI said the party wanted 100% Covid-19 vaccination for the polling staff to be ensured.