T.N. notifies Journalists’ Welfare Board

CHENNAI

04 December 2021 00:04 IST

The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday notified the setting up of the Journalists’ Welfare Board, which was announced in the demand for grants for the Information and Publicity Department in September.

Education assistance of ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 will be given to children of indigent journalists studying in Classes X to XII. College students will get ₹1,500 in aid, and those in hostels ₹1,750 per academic year. An assistance of ₹2,000 to ₹6,000 will be provided to those pursuing multiple educational courses.

The government also announced the provision of ₹2,000 as marriage assistance, ₹6,000 as maternity assistance, ₹3,000 for abortion or miscarriage, ₹50,000 for natural death and ₹5,000 for final rites.

All 12 existing schemes for journalists will be merged into the new welfare board. Funds for the Board will be raised through the 1% contribution made by media organisations, out of the total advertisement value given by the government to them.