T.N. notifies fresh conditions for registration, renewal of child care institutions

February 08, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced fresh provisions in the Tamil Nadu Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2017 for the registration and renewal of registration of Child Care Institutions across the State. According to new provisions, women staff shall be appointed to take care of girl children if that CCI housed girl children.

“No person shall be appointed to work in a Child Care Institution without police verification,” the fresh provisions included in the Tamil Nadu Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2017 said. The CCI shall appoint 14 staff for every 50 children,” the fresh provisions said.

For their registration or renewal of registration, the CCIs should obtain Structural Soundness Certificate and license issued under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Buildings Licensing Act, 1965, Sanitation Certificate issued under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 and certificate issued under the Tamil Nadu Fire Service Act, 1985.

It has also revised the procedure for selecting the social worker members of the Juvenile Justice Board and the chairperson and members of the Child Welfare Committee. Now, a retired High Court judge would lead the Selection Committee to the social worker members of the Juvenile Justice Board and the chairperson and members of the Child Welfare Committee.

Earlier, a panel led by Principal District and Sessions Judge with District Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police/Superintendent of Police have been selecting them. The amendments to the Tamil Nadu Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2017 come months after retired Madras High Court judge Justice K. Chandru submitted his report to the Tamil Nadu government.

It has included fresh provisions over the transfer of child between Children’s Homes or Special Homes or Fit Facility or Fit Person within the State and pre-term discharge of child from an institution.

