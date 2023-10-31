T.N. notifies complete ban on manjha threads

October 31, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has enforced a complete ban on the sale, storage, purchase, import and use of manjha threads.

As per a notification in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette issued on October 30, the strings made of nylon or other synthetic materials were found to be responsible for severe injuries and even death of people and animals, particularly birds, that come in contact with the plastic-coated threads used during kite-flying competitions.

The notification, which was issued by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, states that the contravention of the ban shall be penalised under provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

A government order was issued for the ban of manjha threads, which are also known to be a cause of severe environmental degradation, earlier this month.

All District Collectors, Forest Department officers of the rank of Forest Range Officers and above, officers of the rank of Sub-Inspectors and above in the Tamil Nadu Police Department, Commissioners of Corporations, Municipalities and officers of the local bodies have been authorised to implement the notification.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a total ban on manjha threads and other synthetic threads used for flying kites. This was based on a petition filed by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), and others, who had contended that manjha threads posed a serious threat to humans and animals. The Tribunal had directed all the State governments and Union Territories to enforce the ban on manjha threads.

