T.N. notifies change in nomenclature for several government departments

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a G.O. to amend the Tamil Nadu Business Rules, 1978 to change the nomenclature of a few departments in the Secretariat. Already the portfolios of quite a few Ministers, sworn in last month, carried new nomenclature. As per the G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department would be called Human Resources Management Department. Agriculture Department would be renamed Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department.

Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries Department would be known as Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department.

The term ‘Climate Change’ has been included in the Department to be called Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department. As for labour, the revised name is Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department.

Instead of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department, it would henceforth be called Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.