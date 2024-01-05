GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. not hit by Centre’s move to make Aadhaar-linked paymandatory for MGNREGS workers

In the last six months, over four lakh workers were brought under ABPS. 

January 05, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Tamil Nadu does not seem to be affected by the Centre’s move of making Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) mandatory for the payment of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). 

There are about 92.13 lakh active workers attached to 76.62 lakh active job cards. According to data available on the dashboard of the MGRNEGA’s website run by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, 90.3 lakh active workers (accounting for 98%) have been found to be falling under the category of “ABPS eligible” workers.  

An official of the State government says that for the last six or seven months, the wages are being paid through ABPS smoothly. Asked whether any deletion of workers has been done, the official replies that he has not come across any such instance. 

The State has a total of 91.17 lakh job cards with about 1.25 crore workers. But, the number of active job cards is 76.62 lakh only. The ABPS drive is meant for covering active workers. By the end of July last year, the number of workers in the State whose Aadhaar numbers have been seeded with ABPS was 85.93 lakh. In the last six months, over four lakh workers were brought under ABPS. 

As for the State’s performance in generation of person days, Tamil Nadu stands first at the all-India level, going by the data available on the MGNREGA website of the Union Ministry. 

As on date, the number of person days generated was nearly 37. 19 crore against the approved labour budget of 37 crore person days. In the previous three years too (2020-21 to 2022-23), the State had exceeded the targets. In 2022-23, its performance was about 33.47 crore person days against the target of 32 crore. 

Related Topics

rural-urban divide / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.