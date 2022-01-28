T.N. not helping in inquiry into schoolgirl’s death, says NCPCR

THANJAVUR

28 January 2022 23:21 IST

‘Model code of conduct for urban civic polls cited as reason’

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday alleged that the Tamil Nadu Government, citing the model code of conduct for urban civic polls, is not extending necessary support for the commission to inquire into the Thanjavur schoolgirl’s death by suicide.

In a press release, the NCPCR said it received a complaint alleging that the girl “was coerced to convert to Christianity” and consequent upon opposing this conversion pressure, she was forced to do various chores by the institution authorities forcing her to take the extreme step.

The commission formed a team led by its Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo to inquire into the matter by visiting Michealpatti on January 30 and 31. “But, the State government was reluctant to extend the necessary facilities/support to the NCPCR team under the pretext of the model code of conduct imposed in Tamil Nadu in view of the local body elections,” it said.

However, the Commission would be conducting the inquiry as scheduled, and the place for the inquiry would be identified by the team upon reaching Thanjavur, which would be made public through the NCPCR’s social media platform, the release added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)