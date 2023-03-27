T.N. nominates nodal officer for animal welfare

The Tamil Nadu police has nominated D. Shanmuga Priya, Superintendent of Police, Non-Resident Indians, Chennai, as the State nodal officer from Tamil Nadu for coordination between the Animal Welfare Board and field-level officers of the Tamil Nadu police for dealing with complaints regarding cruelty against animals.
Any complaints regarding animal cruelty can be communicated to the officer.
All Commissioners/Superintendents of Police have been told to earmark an officer in the rank of ACP/DSP as a unit nodal officer to deal with cases of cruelty against animals and coordinate with the State nodal officer.
