HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. nominates nodal officer for animal welfare

D. Shanmuga Priya, Superintendent of Police, Non-Resident Indians, Chennai, will coordinate between the Animal Welfare Board and the police for dealing with complaints regarding cruelty against animals

March 27, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
D. Shanmuga Priya. File

D. Shanmuga Priya. File | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The Tamil Nadu police has nominated D. Shanmuga Priya, Superintendent of Police, Non-Resident Indians, Chennai, as the State nodal officer from Tamil Nadu for coordination between the Animal Welfare Board and field-level officers of the Tamil Nadu police for dealing with complaints regarding cruelty against animals.

Any complaints regarding animal cruelty can be communicated to the officer.

All Commissioners/Superintendents of Police have been told to earmark an officer in the rank of ACP/DSP as a unit nodal officer to deal with cases of cruelty against animals and coordinate with the State nodal officer. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.