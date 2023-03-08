ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. needs inner line permit system to protect jobs for Tamils: Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam

March 08, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

TDP president P. Maniarasan said the State should ask the Union government to extend the system to it; he also slammed the BJP for circulating “concocted videos” over the migrant workers issue

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam has said that granting an Inner Line Permit authority to the Tamil Nadu government alone, will help in preserving Tamil Nadu as the motherland of Tamils.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, its president P. Maniarasan said the State should insist that the Union government extend the Inner Line Permit system to Tamil Nadu, so that the avenues for job opportunities for local people could also be protected. At present, the ILP system exists in Arunachala Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur he said.

Though Mr. Maniarasan blamed the BJP for circulating ‘concocted videos’ aimed at defaming Tamils and Tamil Nadu [in regard to the issue of rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the State and the subsequent panic], he also condemned the DMK government for its act of belittling Tamil Nadu by extending all possible assistance to the Bihar government’s fact-finding team and deputing a senior DMK functionary and Member of Parliament to present a detailed report on the ground situation in Tamil Nadu to the Bihar Chief Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / labour

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US