HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. needs inner line permit system to protect jobs for Tamils: Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam

TDP president P. Maniarasan said the State should ask the Union government to extend the system to it; he also slammed the BJP for circulating “concocted videos” over the migrant workers issue

March 08, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam has said that granting an Inner Line Permit authority to the Tamil Nadu government alone, will help in preserving Tamil Nadu as the motherland of Tamils.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, its president P. Maniarasan said the State should insist that the Union government extend the Inner Line Permit system to Tamil Nadu, so that the avenues for job opportunities for local people could also be protected. At present, the ILP system exists in Arunachala Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur he said.

Though Mr. Maniarasan blamed the BJP for circulating ‘concocted videos’ aimed at defaming Tamils and Tamil Nadu [in regard to the issue of rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the State and the subsequent panic], he also condemned the DMK government for its act of belittling Tamil Nadu by extending all possible assistance to the Bihar government’s fact-finding team and deputing a senior DMK functionary and Member of Parliament to present a detailed report on the ground situation in Tamil Nadu to the Bihar Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / labour

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.