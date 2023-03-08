T.N. needs inner line permit system to protect jobs for Tamils: Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam

March 08, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam has said that granting an Inner Line Permit authority to the Tamil Nadu government alone, will help in preserving Tamil Nadu as the motherland of Tamils.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, its president P. Maniarasan said the State should insist that the Union government extend the Inner Line Permit system to Tamil Nadu, so that the avenues for job opportunities for local people could also be protected. At present, the ILP system exists in Arunachala Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur he said.

Though Mr. Maniarasan blamed the BJP for circulating ‘concocted videos’ aimed at defaming Tamils and Tamil Nadu [in regard to the issue of rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the State and the subsequent panic], he also condemned the DMK government for its act of belittling Tamil Nadu by extending all possible assistance to the Bihar government’s fact-finding team and deputing a senior DMK functionary and Member of Parliament to present a detailed report on the ground situation in Tamil Nadu to the Bihar Chief Minister.