GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. NDA leader Devanathan Yadav arrested in cheating case

Mr. Devanathan is the chairman and managing director of the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Nidhi Limited

Updated - August 13, 2024 04:38 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
A file photo of Devanathan Yadav

A file photo of Devanathan Yadav | Photo Credit: The Hindu

T. Devanathan Yadav, the leader of Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam, has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Tamil Nadu police on the charge of cheating over 150 depositors of the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Nidhi Limited, which allegedly failed to return their investments after the maturity period and give interest as promised. 

Mr. Yadav was a candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Sivaganga constituency in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. He serves as the chairman and managing director of the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Nidhi Limited. 

The police said that over 140 depositors lodged complaints alleging Mr. Yadav and his company cheated them to the tune of over ₹50 crore. They alleged their deposits were not returned after the maturity period and that the interest accrued on the deposits was also not given to them.

Upon investigation into these complaints, a case was registered against him by the Economic Offences Wing. The police said he was arrested on Tuesday morning in Tiruchi as he was travelling to Pudukkottai. He will be brought to Chennai to be produced before a court, the police added.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Bharatiya Janata Party / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.