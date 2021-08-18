TN Naval installations designated as ‘No Fly Zones’

CHENNAI

18 August 2021 14:54 IST

Areas within a 3 km radius from the perimeter of naval installations are covered under this; non-conventional aerial objects seen here will be confiscated, a press release said

The Defence wing of the Government of India on Wednesday announced that the area falling under a 3 km radius from the perimeter of Indian Navy installations in Tamil Nadu have been designated as ‘No Fly Zones’.

All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without any prior permission, a press release said.

“The Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including Drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) found flying without proper approval. Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of Indian Penal Code,” the release said.

Approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil or government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and further approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation has to be obtained through Digi Sky website, the release said. A copy of the approval letter has to be submitted to the Headquarter Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area or Staff Officer (security) and the Naval station concerned at least a week before the scheduled flying operation, the release said.