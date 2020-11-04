T.N. must urge Governor to release Rajiv case convicts: PMK

Ramadoss says Supreme Court observation provides hope

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government must urge Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In a statement he said that the Supreme Court’s observation that the Tamil Nadu government must urge the Governor to give consent to their release provides hope.

Claiming that Perarivalan and others were “wrongly” convicted in the case and were in jail for close to 30 years, he said the Governor had been delaying his decision since September 2018.

Recalling how the State issued an executive order for 7.5% horizontal reservation in medical admissions when the Governor delayed assent for the NEET quota bill, he said, “With the Supreme Court criticising the Governor, it will be a victory for the State government if it urges the Governor to act soon.”

Meanwhile, Dr. S. Ramadoss said that it was unfair to put pressure on the State universities to implement the New Education Policy when the State government was yet to take a policy decision in this regard.

Urging people not to burst crackers for Deepavali to protect the environment, he said, “Only green crackers have been allowed in New Delhi and Rajasthan has banned firecrackers. Tamil Nadu government should also impose such restrictions.”