T.N. must not charge additional taxes on power purchased by industries from private companies: Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said that Tamil Nadu government should not try to generate revenue by increasing the electricity tariff and taxes and it must give up its plan to charge an additional tax of 34 paise/unit of electricity purchased by industries from open energy market in India and from private power companies.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani criticised the steps taken by the Tangedco to apply to Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission for levying additional taxes and said that it could cause ‘negative consequences’ for the industries.

“The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board alone cannot meet the electricity needs of the spinning mills, textile mills, industrial and commercial establishments in the State. Therefore, the industries purchase power from private parties and the open market. Since they use the electricity grid owned by the Tangedco to transport electricity to their mills, a fee and tax of ₹1.94 per unit are paid. Industrialists already consider this excessive, and imposing an additional tax now is unjustifiable,” he said.

Pointing out that the electricity charges for industrial and commercial establishments were increased in 2022 and 2023, which resulted in an additional revenue of ₹31,500 crore for Tangeco, he said that excessive electricity tariff hikes have led to the closure of numerous small, micro, and medium enterprises.

He added that instead of reducing the losses, due to increase in procurement costs of power and corruption, the State government shouldn’t increase electricity charges and impose additional taxes on privately purchased electricity.

