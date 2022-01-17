T.N. MPs meet Amit Shah over NEET Bill

A delegation of all-party MPs from Tamil Nadu on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to direct Governor R.N. Ravi to forward the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, to the President for his consideration.

The team led by DMK Parliamentary Party Leader T.R. Baalu urged Mr. Shah to take necessary steps to obtain the President’s assent for the Bill adopted by the Assembly.

Alleging that the Governor failed to adhere to Constitutional morality and exercise by inordinately delaying the forwarding of the Bill to the President, the delegation said the delay had resulted in a Constitutional deadlock, causing hardship to students.