TN MPs flay appointment of controversial ABVP leader as member of AIIMS, Madurai

Members of Parliament belonging to different political parties in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday criticised the appointment of controversial oncologist and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) president Shanmugam Subbiah as a member of the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

Dr Subbiah, Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Oncology, Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai, was in the news a few months ago when he was accused of urinating outside the apartment of an elderly woman following a row over parking of his car. The complainant had circulated CCTV footage of the incident. However Dr Subbiah had denied the charges. The complaint was eventually withdrawn following a compromise.

In a notification, dated October 15, Sunil Sharma, joint secretary, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has mentioned him as one of the members of AIIMS, Madurai.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan (CPI-M), Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore (Congress) and Villupuram MP Ravikumar (VCK leader), were among those who flayed the appointment.

Recalling the woman's complaint, Mr Tagore charged that Dr.Subbiah, has been given the post only because of his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He wondered whether it was the rule of Manusmrithi. “Union Health Minister, Harshvardan, should immediately cancel Dr. Shamugam Subbiah’s appointment as he has insulted the women,” Mr. Tagore said.

Making the same charges, Mr. Venkatesan, questioned whether the new post was given to Dr. Subbiah for his “lowly act”. He said that he would continue to work without any break to realize the 25-year dream of setting up AIIMS at Madurai, in his social media post. Mr Ravikumar questioned if his appointment was not an insult to women.

Among other members are Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, Vice, Chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Director General of Health Services, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Director of the Institute, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Health ad Family Welfare, Scretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Tamil Nadu State Chief Secretary.