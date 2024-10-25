GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TN MP replies to Minister’s Hindi letter in Tamil saying he did not understand a thing

Updated - October 25, 2024 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MP from Tamil Nadu M.M. Abdulla on Friday replied in Tamil to Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh’s letter with contents in Hindi.

In a social media post, Mr. Abdulla said that despite several reminders to officials posted in the office of the Union Minister of State that he could not follow Hindi, the communications were still being sent in Hindi.

“I have sent a reply in a way he would understand. I hope he would understand and act accordingly,” Mr. Abdulla said and shared a copy of both the letters on the social media. In his letter handwritten in Tamil, Mr. Abdulla addressed Mr. Singh to convey that since he could not follow Hindi, he did not understand what was conveyed to him.

The DMK MP requested in Tamil to the Minister of that henceforth communications could be sent to him in English.

Published - October 25, 2024 10:39 pm IST

