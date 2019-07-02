TN MLAs disqualification case: Supreme Court to list DMK leader’s plea soon

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday agreed to urgently list a petition filed by a DMK leader against the Madras High Court’s refusal to ask the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker to act on a plea to disqualify the State’s Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and 10 other AIADMK MLAs for voting against the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in February 2017.

Making an oral mention for DMK leader R. Sakkarapani, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that the case hearing had been hanging in limbo since January after the retirement of Justice A.K. Sikri, who had been presiding over it.

The CJI said the case would be listed soon.

The special leave petition has asked whether a constitutional court can issue a mandamus under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to disqualify a member when the Speaker abandons his duty.

The petition said 11 MLAs from the Panneerselvam faction voted against the trust vote on February 18, 2017. The plea for their disqualification was made before the Speaker under Paragraph 2 (1)(b) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. However, the Speaker did not issue any notice on the disqualification petition.

The High Court had rejected the petition citing the reason that issuance of mandamus to the Speaker was pending consideration before the Supreme Court.