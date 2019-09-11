T.N. Ministers, Stalin pay homage to Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin led hundreds of people in paying homage to Dalit leader and freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran on the occasion of his 62nd death anniversary here on Wednesday.

People from Sellur, the native village of the Dalit leader, paid their customary first homage followed by family members at the memorial in the cemetery, This was followed by the Ministers, accompanied by former MP A. Anwar Raja, Paramakudi MLA N. Sadan Prabakar and district secretary M.A. Muniasamy, paying homage by placing wreaths.

Mr. Stalin, in a brief chat with reporters, paid glowing tributes to the Dalit leader, stating that the leader who had a stint in the Army led from the front the fight against untouchability and had conducted the untouchability eradication conference as early as in 1954. The DMK leader was accompanied by party MP Kanimozhi and former Ministers I. Periyasamy, KKSSR Ramachandran, Suba Thangavelan, S. Ragupathy and A. Tamilarasi.

Observing the day as ‘Veeravanakka Naal’, the Devendrar Panpaattu Kazhagam, which organised the event, urged the government to declare the leader’s birth anniversary on October 9 and the death anniversary on September 11 as official events.

Security arrangements

Elaborate security arrangements were made with the deployment of about 5,000 police personnel, including forces drawn from the Armed Reserve police and Tamil Nadu Special Police, for the peaceful conduct of the event. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) K. Jayanth Murali and Inspector General of Police (south zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran were camping in the town and supervising the security measures.

The Centre for Aerospace Research of the Madras Institute of Technology, the Anna University, deployed an advanced version of the quadcopter-type Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for surveillance and to help the police in managing the crowd and vehicle movements. The district police brought the entire town and memorial site under the security ring and monitored the situation through digital eyes by installing CCTV cameras at all strategic locations.