T.N. Minister warns PDS staff against ration rice smuggling

Salesperson attached to Mudichur ration shop suspended, says Periasamy

After the arrest of a salesperson in a ration shop in Chengalpattu district, where attempt was made to smuggle rice meant for public distribution system, Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy on Monday warned that severe action would be taken against employees if they indulged in such activities.

In the late evening hours of January 25, the Civil Supplies CID arrested A. Gomathi, a salesperson attached to Mudichur ration shop, for trying to smuggle rice through a van.

The Minister said she had been placed under suspension.

Mr. Periyasamy also said that the Registrar of Cooperative Societies had been instructed to ensure that salespersons distributed ration items to card holders. Severe action would be taken against those who involved themselves in rice smuggling and other illegal activities.

“Criminal case will be registered against them and they will be placed under suspension,” he said in a statement.