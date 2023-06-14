ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Enforcement Directorate did not follow proper procedure: DMK MP N.R. Elango

June 14, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 12:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The MP termed Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s arrest, early on the morning of June 14, 2023, as “totally illegal and unconstitutional”

The Hindu Bureau

Rapid Action Force personnel of the CRPF stationed at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandurar early on June 14, 2023. Arrested Minister V. Selthilbalaji is admitted at the hospital | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

DMK Rajya Sabha MP N.R. Elango said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not follow proper procedure in its action against Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, and said the action taken was ‘totally illegal and unconstitutional’.

The ED arrested Mr. Senthilbalaji early on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, following an 18-hour questioning session at the Minister’s home in Chennai. The Minister has since been admitted to the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandurar.

DMK will not be afraid of BJP’s intimidation tactics, says T.N. CM Stalin, after visiting arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji in hospital

Speaking to reporters at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandarur on Wednesday, Mr. Elango said the ED did not tell the Minister about the terms of his arrest. His family members were also not informed about the arrest and only the media was informed, he said.

Also Read | ‘Senthilbalaji being targeted only because he is a DMK Minister: Cabinet colleagues

Mr. Elango said at 9 p.m. on Tuesday Mr. Senthilbalaji had complained to the ED officials that he was unwell and despite that he was not given medical care [until much later in the night].

