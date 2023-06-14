T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Enforcement Directorate did not follow proper procedure: DMK MP N.R. Elango

June 14, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 12:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK Rajya Sabha MP N.R. Elango said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not follow proper procedure in its action against Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, and said the action taken was ‘totally illegal and unconstitutional’.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

The ED arrested Mr. Senthilbalaji early on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, following an 18-hour questioning session at the Minister’s home in Chennai. The Minister has since been admitted to the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandurar.

Speaking to reporters at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandarur on Wednesday, Mr. Elango said the ED did not tell the Minister about the terms of his arrest. His family members were also not informed about the arrest and only the media was informed, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | ‘Senthilbalaji being targeted only because he is a DMK Minister: Cabinet colleagues

Mr. Elango said at 9 p.m. on Tuesday Mr. Senthilbalaji had complained to the ED officials that he was unwell and despite that he was not given medical care [until much later in the night].

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.